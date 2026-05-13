BCCI punishes Pat Cummins after Sunrisers Hyderabad's embarrassing 82-run defeat to Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad :

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins a fine of INR 12 lakhs after their defeat to Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2026. He was found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during the match and since it was his first offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL Code of Conduct, he was let go with a minimum fine.

In the meantime, Hyderabad suffered an embarrassing 82-run defeat to Gujarat in the match. Their batting unit collapsed against Gujarat pacers, who were ruthless in the second innings. Chasing just 169 runs, Hyderabad arrived as favourites, but once their top order was dismissed, wickets fell like a house of cards. Their middle order failed to cope with the pressure as they were eventually bundled for 86 runs.

For Gujarat, Kagiso Rabada and Jason Holder claimed three wickets each. They secured a comfortable win for the hosts at the Narendra Modi Stadium and with that, the Shubman Gill-led side moved to the top of the points table. They had a very rough start to the season, losing four out of the first seven games, but once Holder started featuring regularly, the team dynamics changed and courtesy of which, they won five consecutive games.

Sundar credits team for maintaining that clarity and consistency

Washington Sundar once again played a vital knock that allowed Gujarat to remain in the hunt in the first innings. He scored a half-century and stitched a key partnership of 60 runs with Sai Sudharsan that allowed the hosts to settle after losing four wickets for 64 runs. After the game, he credited the team management for Gujarat’s consistency in the second half of the league.

“It means a lot. This season has been extremely competitive, with every team coming hard at us. To win five games on the trot speaks volumes about the consistency we’ve shown as a unit. At the same time, sticking to what has worked for us is also a challenge. You can sometimes lose rhythm by trying to do too many things, but I think we’ve done well to avoid that. A lot of credit has to go to the team for maintaining that clarity and consistency,” Sundar said in Star Sports’ Cricket Live.

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