BCCI issues show-cause notice to RR manager Romi Bhinder for using mobile phone during IPL 2026 clash vs RCB

New Delhi:

The Rajasthan Royals are one of the only two unbeaten teams in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But off the field, they have found themselves in controversy with their manager, Romi Bhinder, coming under the scanner for using a mobile phone in the dugout during the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Guwahati last week on Friday. A video on social media went viral the next day of the match, and ever since then, the BCCI has taken note of the matter.

The Indian board has now sent a show-cause notice to Romi Bhinder with regard to the same, as the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU) has sought a response from him within the next 48 hours. IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal has also said that a decision in this matter will be taken only after the ACSU submits its report.

"We have asked the ACSU to investigate the matter. The manager is allowed to have a mobile, but not in the dugout. You can use the mobile as an emergency measure or in case of a medical emergency. The matter would be investigated, and whatever is required to be done would be done. The matter would be dealt with all the seriousness it deserves, because all teams have to follow the rules set by the board," Dhumal said while speaking to the Indian Express.

According to several other reports, Bhinder suffered a serious health scare recently. Both his lungs had reportedly collapsed, and he spent close to a month in Nagpur hospital, where he was on ventilator support and in the ICU.

What do the rules say?

As per the PMOA (Players match official area) rules, Bhinder sitting with a mobile phone during the match was a breach of protocol. "The team manager may use a phone in the dressing room but NOT in the dugout," say the rules. "Mobile Phones and other electronic communications equipment are not allowed to be used in the PMOA other than for a few members of the team.

"The analyst may use his computer at the analyst table’ but ‘player and support staff items i.e. phones, smart watches or any other communication devices should be turned off and given to the team SLO (security liaison officer) for storage on arrival at the stadium. Even ‘accredited staff i.e. dressing room attendant, IPL Match Manager, catering staff, etc. may not take communication devices into the PMOA," according to the PMOA protocol for IPL 2026.

Any update related to the matter now will come after the Royals manager Romi Bhinder responds to the show-cause notice in the next couple of days.

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