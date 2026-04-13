Rohit Sharma injury update: What happened to star MI batter vs RCB? Sherfane Rutherford reveals

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians lost their third consecutive game on Sunday in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after starting their campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders a couple of weeks ago. They went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 18 runs. Also, they suffered another blow during the match as their star batter Rohit Sharma walked off retired hurt during the mammoth 241-run chase at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After the match, MI batter Sherfane Rutherford opened up on Rohit's injury, stating that the former skipper is suffering from a hamstring injury, but also stopped short of providing any more information. "I am not sure about it. It's a bit of a hamstring. I am not sure. I was in the dugout, so I can't really give much information on that, Rutherford said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit's injury is certainly a concern for the five-time champions, as he has been in decent form with the bat this season. They would be hoping that the superstar cricketer recovers in time for their next game against the Punjab Kings on Thursday (April 16) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit's injury proved detrimental to MI's chase

Coming back to Rohit Sharma, his injury came at the wrong time for the Mumbai Indians in the 241-run chase against RCB. When he retired hurt during the sixth over of the innings, MI were well placed 57/0 and Rohit was also batting on 19 runs off 14 deliveries. Ryan Rickelton was also going great guns, but the momentum was snatched away from him after Rohit got retired hurt.

For the unversed, the 37-year-old had also got some treatment before the start of the sixth over but eventually walked off to make sure, the injury doesn't get aggrravated. MI certainly missed their big match player in the run-chase, falling short of the 241-run target by 18 runs.

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