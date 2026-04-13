SRH vs RR: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 21

Hyderabad:

Game 21 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals. The two sides will lock horns at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on April 13, and the clash will be highly anticipated as both SRH and RR are two of the hardest-hitting sides in the tournament.

The two sides have been on contrasting ends in the ongoing edition of the competition. While Rajasthan Royals sit atop the standings with four wins in four matches, the side has been brilliant and looks untouchable at the moment with eight points in four games.

On the other hand, the story has been quite different for Sunrisers Hyderabad. With four matches played, the side has won one game and has lost the remaining three and currently sits in 7th place in the standings and will be aiming to improve. Ahead of the game, let us have a look at three player battles to watch out for from the SRH-RR clash.

Ishan Kishan vs Ravi Bishnoi

It is worth noting that Ravi Bishnoi has been excellent against Ishan Kishan in the IPL over the years. Kishan has played against Bishnoi for eight innings in the IPL. In the eight innings, he has scored 34 runs and has been dismissed four times, maintaining an average of 8.5 runs.

Abhishek Sharma vs Jofra Archer

While there are not many records in the IPL, Abhishek Sharma has been exceptional against Jofra Archer. Abhishek has faced Archer across 6 innings in T20 cricket, where he has scored 62 runs and has not been dismissed once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Harshal Patel

Another battle to look out for would be that between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harshal Patel. It is worth noting that Jaiswal has faced Harshal Patel across four innings in the IPL. In the four innings, Jaiswal has scored 15 runs and has been dismissed once.

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