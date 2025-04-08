BCCI announces India women's squad for tri-series; Kashvee Gautam earns maiden call-up, still no Shafali Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side with most of the regulars returning for the tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in late April-early May. Including Kashvee, the top performers in the WPL were rewarded with the selection while Shafali Verma continued to be snubbed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) handed maiden call-ups to Kashvee Gautam, N Shree Charani and Shuchi Upadyay while announcing the India women's squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa later this month. Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the side with most of the regulars returning while the top performers of the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) were rewarded with a spot in the side.

Gautam, who missed last year's WPL due to injury, was the joint-highest wicket-taker among Indians playing for the Gujarat Giants in the 2025 edition, alongside Shikha Pandey. Sneh Rana, who was signed as a replacement player by RCB, Amanjot Kaur and Arundhati Reddy also returned to the fold while Shafali Verma continued to be snubbed. Verma was the highest run-getter amongst Indians with 304 runs to her name at a strike rate of 152.76 and even did well in domestic cricket on either side of the WPL but couldn't find her place.

Prateeka Rawal, who had done well in a couple of series before the WPL is likely to accompany the vice-captain Smriti Mandhana at the top while the usual suspects Haleen Deol, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh will form the middle-order, followed by Deepti Sharma.

Saima Thakor and Priya Mishra, who played the games regularly for India before the WPL were nowhere to be seen. It was a surprise given India will be without the likes of Renuka Singh Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Titas Sadhu and Shreyanka Patil with injuries. "Renuka Singh Thakur & Titas Sadhu are injured and were not considered for the selection," a BCCI statement said.

The tri-series begins on April 27 with the hosts Sri Lanka taking on India in the opener. India play their matches on April 27, 29, May 4 and 7. The top two teams will lock horns in the final on May 11.

India's squad for women's tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Yastika Bhatia (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Tejal Hasabnis, N Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay