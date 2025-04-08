PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match Punjab Kings are a solid team and even though they lost their last game, Shreyas Iyer and Co won't be too bothered about it and will aim to get past the Chennai Super Kings, who are on a steep descent in the ongoing IPL season with three losses in a row.

Punjab Kings didn't find a method to decode how to play at their new home venue in Mullanpur last year and in the new season too, with a pretty much different squad, the story has begun on a similar note with Rajasthan Royals proving to be too hot to handle with both bat and ball at the new PCA Stadium on Saturday evening. The Kings return to their den in search of a couple of points against the Super Kings from Chennai, who have their own issues to sort.

CSK have lost three matches in a row while failing to chase down the 180-plus total in all of them. In the last two, it seemed like they were never in the chase despite throwing some punches at the opposition. CSK have changed their combination around and tweaked some players here and there but the lack of runs from the top-order is hurting them and the middle-order just seems to be running at a pace, which no longer exists in the modern T20 game. Will CSK make more changes after another loss?

The pitch played pretty well in the first game of the season in Mullanpur and maybe Punjab Kings could add another spinner to their ranks in Harpreet Brar. They already have options with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis in the middle overs with three genuine pace bowlers but if Suryansh Shedge isn't bowling, the hosts may just make that one change.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 22, PBKS vs CSK

Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson (vc), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed

Probable Playing XIIs

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary/Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana