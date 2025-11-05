Rishabh Pant returns as BCCI announces India's 15-member squad for Test series against South Africa Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series vs South Africa has been announced. India's wicketkeeper and vice-captain Rishabh Pant has returned for the first time since injuring his foot against England.

BCCI announced Team India's 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa. Rishabh Pant has returned to the squad for the first time since sustaining a foot injury during the series against England. With Pant making his comeback, N Jagadeesan has been left out of the team without playing a single game, even as there are a couple more changes to the Test squad.

Prasidh Krishna has also been left out of the Test squad for the South Africa series and has been included in the India A squad for the One-Day series against South Africa A, starting on November 13. Apart from Rishabh Pant, Akash Deep has also returned to the team after missing out on the series against the West Indies due to back injury.

As for Pant, he proved his match fitness by leading India A to victory against South Africa A in the first four-day game at the BCCI COE in Bengaluru last week.

Here's India's squad for South Africa Test series:

Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK) (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep

India vs South Africa Test series to begin on November 14

Meanwhile, the two-match Test series between India and South Africa will commence on November 14 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The second Test will be historic as the Barsapara cricket stadium in Guwahati will be hosting Test cricket for the first time, starting from November 22. The Test match will also see Tea time being taken before lunch as timings have been adjusted with play starting as early as 9 AM IST.

