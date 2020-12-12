Batting at night tougher than batting during day: Marnus Labuschagne

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne

Batting at night is more difficult than during the day due to the extra movement, says Australia's top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne ahead of the first Test, a day-night one, at the Adelaide Oval.

Labuschagne added that batting during the day, although easier, presents its own challenges for the batsmen as it becomes tougher to spot the ball in sunlight than at night.

"I think it is definitely in the day-time that it seems the ball doesn't seam to do much. It can be sometimes harder to see the pink ball during the day-time whereas during night-time I think it is easier to see but there is little bit more movement out there at night. But like I said, there are little things about day-night cricket that are different but it is a nice challenge. Day-night games are always special, particularly at the Adelaide Oval it is a beautiful spectacle," said Labuschagne while speaking to reporters on Saturday.

The 26-year-old added that there a few tactical differences in a day-night game from the day game but it will be exciting to play it especially against a team like India which has a good bowling attack.

"I saw the wickets and the game in the late evening (first day of the day-night warm-up on Friday). Look, when it gets a bit darker at night it can be slightly tougher to bat. But that is just part of the game, the day-night game. What everyone enjoys about the day-night game is the changes in the game, changes in how we play, the tactical differences than in normal Test cricket. So yeah, it is always exciting when you play against the best, against a very good bowling attack. It is going to be good," added Labuschagne.

The Australians have been practising at the centre wicket at the Adelaide Oval to simulate match conditions even as the Indians are getting day-night match practice at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the second warm-up against Australia A. Labuschagne said that the intensity is always high in centre-wicket practice.

"The intensity is always up especially when you are at centre wicket at Adelaide Oval under lights with the pink ball coming down.. it is quite nice to be in that feeling and excitement and sort of maybe nerve… It was great, and the intensity was high," the South Africa-born batsman talked of his practice sessions.

He, however, said they are prepared to face the Indians and will stay focussed especially against Jasprit Bumrah, who returned to form in the last ODI. The India pacer, after being expensive in the first two ODIs, picked two for 43 in the last one-dayer at Manuka Oval in Canberra. He also bowled well against Australia A in the day-night warm-up picking two for 33 as the hosts were bowled out for 108 in the first innings.

"We are always prepared at international cricket, we see a lot of the same bowlers. We have played Bumrah in the ODIs, especially in the last one-dayer, where he ramped it up and bowled very well. I think we know who we are coming up against and know who we are playing and making sure that we are focussed and understand what the bowlers are doing and know which bowlers are playing. We are just going to make sure that we prepare accordingly," said Labuschagne ahead of the first Test at Adelaide that begins on December 17 and will be broadcast live only on Sony Six, Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels.