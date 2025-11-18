Babar Azam fined 10 percent of match fee for breaching ICC code of Conduct, Know what happened Babar Azam returned to form with the bat in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. He also ended his century drought during the second ODI but in the final game of the series, he breached the ICC code of conduct and has been fined accordingly.

Rawalpindi:

The ICC has fined Pakistan star Babar Azam for breaching the code of conduct during the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. He has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel.

It relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.” A demerit point has also been added to his disciplinary record and it is a first offence for the former Pakistan captain in 24 months. For the unversed, Babar Azam has been fined for hitting the stumps with the bat after getting out during the third ODI.

The incident happened in the 21st over of Pakistan's batting innings when they were chasing a modest target of 212 runs. Jeffrey Vandersay castled Babar Azam for 34 runs and the latter was not happy with the dismissal. Before leaving the crease, he hit the stumps with his bat and hence, ICC has found him guilty of breaching the code of conduct.

"On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Faisal Afridi levelled the charge while Ali Naqvi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees proposed the sanction. The Pakistan batter admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction, negating the need for a formal hearing," ICC said in its statement.

Babar Azam ends century drought

Having said that, it was a memorable series for Babar Azam as he ended his century drought in international cricket after a stunning 83 innings. He notched up his 20th ODI century in the second game, helping Pakistan chase down 289 runs and also sealed the series in that game.

