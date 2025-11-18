Daryl Mitchell ruled out of remainder of West Indies ODI series, New Zealand name replacement New Zealand's in-form batter Daryl Mitchell suffered a minor groin injury and hence, has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against the West Indies. The Black Caps lead 1-0 in the three-match series and will be keen to clinch it on Wednesday in Napier.

Christchurch:

New Zealand suffered a blow ahead of the last two ODIs against the West Indies, with the in-form Daryl Mitchell being ruled out of the remainder of the series. Mitchell, who slammed a scintillating ton in the series opener in Christchurch, suffered a minor groin strain, and the scan revealed a tear. Head coach Rob Walter was confident that Mitchell would be able to return to full fitness before the Test series, but the 34-year-old needed some rest to get it sorted.

“It’s always tough being ruled out of a series early on with injury, particularly when you’re in hot form like Daryl is,” Walter said in an NZC release. “He has been our standout performer in the ODI format so far this summer, so he’ll be missed for two important matches.

The positive is that the injury is only minor and we should see Daryl recover and fit for the Test series," Walter added. The left-handed Henry Nicholls has been added to the ODI squad as a replacement, being in good form in the Ford Trophy, the domestic 50-over tournament.

Henry has been in top form in the Ford Trophy and is an experienced international cricketer, so it’s great to welcome him back into the side," Walter said of Nicholls's recall. “It’s always pleasing to be able to reward players who are in good touch, and we know Henry will be raring to go if given an opportunity."

New Zealand won a thriller by seven runs in the first ODI as the West Indies lacked just one big partnership to land the killer blow. Mitchell's absence will be a huge one, given there's no Kane Williamson in the side and the rest of the batting line-up hasn't been in the greatest of forms.

The likes of Will O'Rourke, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips are still recovering from their respective injuries and the Black Caps will hope that Nicholls won't take much time to get going straightaway, while the Windies hope to level the series in Napier on Wednesday to take it to the decider.