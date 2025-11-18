IND vs SA: 3 tactical changes India might make if Shubman Gill is ruled out of 2nd Test in Guwahati India captain Shubman Gill is doubtful for the second Test after suffering from a neck injury while batting in the first Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Already 0-1 down in the series, the hosts will have to make a few tactical changes if Gill gets ruled out of the second Test:

India lost the opening Test against South Africa by 30 runs at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and their captain, Shubman Gill, who suffered a neck injury, is doubtful for the second Test. With the series and crucial WTC points on the line, India will have to make a few tactical changes to their line-up. Here are three changes the hosts might make to level the series in Guwahati:

1. Push Dhruv Jurel to bat at four

Dhruv Jurel is technically good enough to bat at four and he did so in the second innings in Kolkata. But in the first innings, he batted at seven which is one position too low for him. At four, he can play the role Gill plays for India and shepherd the innings if there is a collapse on either side of his arrival to bat.

2. Include Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal for Gill

India have only two other batters in the squad and if Gill doesn't play, one of them will definitely get a chance. Now, it is up to the management if they want to include Sai Sudharsan or Devdutt Padikkal. Whoever gets a chance, he should bat at number three and not Washington Sundar. A specialist batter has to bat at a position as important as number three. Sundar fared decently at three, scoring 60 runs across two innings in Kolkata, but his role is more of a bowler and he shouldn't be bowling only one over in a Test match.

3. Get over all-rounders, include a specialist bowler in Akash Deep

India must get over their obsession with all-rounders and include a specialist. If Sundar is not needed to bowl much, they can bluntly drop him and include Akash Deep, a third pacer. Four spinners are a little too much, and this can give a little breather to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. Also, with conditions being a little chilly in Guwahati, there could be some help for the fast bowlers as well in every morning session with play set to start at 9 AM.

