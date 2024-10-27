Australia mull over U19 World Cup winner's selection as opener for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Konstas and Ryan Hackney.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald has said they will not hold Sam Konstas back from making his international debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy if the selectors name him in the squad for the marquee series.

Konstas, who was a member of Australia's U19 Men's World Cup winning squad this year has made splashes in Australia's first-class circuit by smashing twin tons on Sheffield Shield debut for New South Wales.

He has been named in Australia A's squad for the two unofficial Tests against India A and will have the opportunity to impress the selectors before they sit down to pick the squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"I think we're picking the best team for here and now, and if that does encompass a younger player, then we'll head down that direction," McDonald told ABC's Offsiders. "And clearly Sam Konstas, on the back of his first Shield match, and the way he went about his work in the second innings at the MCG against Scott Boland, has definitely made some noise.

"I've heard people commentating 'do you protect the player?' If they're ready, they're ready in our mind, and if Sam's capable and we feel as though is capable to fill that spot I don't think that the opponent should come into the equation."

"I think it's purely is this player good enough to play Test cricket?," McDonald added. "You've got to start against someone, and you shouldn't be holding back and protecting someone from a potential opponent, and India is a strong opponent but also the advantage of a player playing in Australia for their first Test summer is that the conditions are familiar. What better place to start than in your own back yard."

India's five-match Test tour of Australia will get underway on November 22 with the first Test in Perth.