Australia international finally joins LSG squad for IPL 2026, massive boost to team ahead of MI clash

Mumbai:

Lucknow Super Giants have received a timely boost ahead of a crucial phase in IPL 2026, with Australia keeper-batter Josh Inglis linking up with the squad. The 29-year-old is now in contention for selection as the team prepares for its upcoming fixture on May 4.

Inglis had delayed his arrival due to personal commitments, having notified franchises prior to the auction about his limited availability. His wedding was held on April 18 in Margaret River, Western Australia, which caused his late arrival. Meanwhile, despite the delay, Lucknow had invested INR 8.60 crore to secure his services after he was released by Punjab Kings ahead of the auction.

His previous IPL stint showed promise, registering 278 runs across 11 innings. He maintained an average of 30.88 while striking at an impressive 162.57, numbers that could prove valuable for a side searching for consistency in its batting unit.

The timing of his arrival coincides with a challenging stretch for the franchise. The Rishabh Pant-led side is scheduled to challenge Mumbai Indians next at the Wankhede Stadium, and LSG will certainly target that match to get back to winning ways. Especially when Mumbai are struggling at the moment as well. Both teams have managed only two wins so far, making the contest a critical one in terms of standings.

Matthew Breetzke leaves LSG camp

LSG also been dealing with an off-field setback. South African batter Matthew Breetzke has departed the tournament and returned home. He had exited the group ahead of the April 26 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders. His departure is linked to a bereavement in his family, though there is no clarity yet on whether he will rejoin the team later in the season.

Lucknow’s overseas batting unit has struggled to deliver consistent performances so far. Nicholas Pooran has found it difficult to get going, while Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh have not replicated their previous season’s form. Inglis’ inclusion offers a fresh option as the team looks to address these concerns.

The coming days will test Lucknow’s resolve, with three fixtures lined up in quick succession. Following the Mumbai clash, they are scheduled to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings within the same week.

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