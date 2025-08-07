Australia A announce squads for India tour, Sam Konstas, Jake Fraser-McGurk make the cut Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced their A squads for the upcoming tour of India, it is worth noting that Australia A will take on India A across two multi-day matches, and three one-day matches.

Cricket Australia recently came forward and announced their A squads for the upcoming tour of India. It is worth noting that Australia A will be taking on India A across two multi-day matches and three one-day matches as well. One of the biggest highlights of the squad announcement has been the addition of Sam Konstas to the four-day squad for Australia A. The multi-day matches will be held at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, whereas the one-day matches will be held at Green Park in Kanpur.

The 19-year-old is the only present test team player in the A squad, and as he is looking to solidify his place in Australia’s squad for the Ashes in the latter stages of 2025, Konstas will be looking to put in his best effort in the India A tour.

Apart from the 19-year-old, the likes of Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Nathan McSweeney, and many others have been included in the four-day squad, whereas Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tanveer Sangha make the cut from the one-day squad.

George Bailey opens up on squad selection

Interestingly, the three stars from the recent A series against Sri Lanka in Darwin, i.e., Jake Weatherald, Jason Sangha, and Matthew Renshaw, have made the cut for the India A tour. One of the biggest focuses in the series would undoubtedly be on Sam Konstas. Ahead of The Ashes, Konstas’ hold on the opening squad in the main squad looks shaky, and he would hope that the India A tour could come in handy in solidifying his spot.

With the squad announcement, Cricket Australia’s selection chief, George Bailey, came forward and talked about the squad composition. "The subcontinent provides many unique challenges and the opportunity to utilise different skills with bat and ball, We hope repeated experiences in these conditions will assist players in developing an effective method and understanding of their game for future subcontinent tours,” Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au

Australia A four-day squad: Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Jack Edwards, Aaron Hardie, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Fergus O’Neill, Oliver Peake, Josh Philippe, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Scott

Australia A one-day squad: Cooper Connolly, Harry Dixon, Jack Edwards, Sam Elliott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Mackenzie Harvey, Todd Murphy, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Lachie Shaw, Tom Straker, Will Sutherland, Callum Vidler

