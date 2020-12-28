AUS vs IND | On spin-friendly Melbourne surface, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja key: Shubman Gill

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES R Ashwin

India will be relying on their spin duo, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, to restrict Australia in the second innings when they take field after lunch in the second session of the third day of second Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

India have taken a 131-run lead in the first innings after scoring 326 against Australia's 195.

India opening batsman Shubman Gill said that there is a fair amount of turn on the surface which should bring the India spinners into play.

"I think there was a bit of turn on the first two days. So Ash bhai (R Ashwin) and Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) will be key. As the time goes on, obviously there are going to be more cracks and the wicket is going to be more challenging for the batsmen. So it is important for us to get them all out as quick as possible," said Gill who made 45 of 65 balls in the first innings.

Ashwin had picked three wickets (3/35) in the first innings, including the prized one of Steve Smith. Jadeja, who completed his half-century in Monday's first session, had got one wicket.

India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had brought in Ashwin early in the first session on the first day well before his third seamer Mohammed Siraj, who was introduced after lunch.