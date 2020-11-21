AUS vs IND: KL Rahul shares video from Team India's group training session - Watch

Image Source : TWITTER/KL RAHUL KL Rahul

India's new limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul, on Friday, shared a clip of the team's recent group training session in Australia. The Indian contingent, led by Virat Kohli, has been toiling in nets ahead of the gruelling two-month tour against the Aussies. The visitors are currently serving the mandatory 14-day quarantine period but have been allowed to train after clearing COVID-19 tests.

In the much-anticipated tour, India are slated three ODIs and as many T20Is against Australia, starting from November 27 at Sydney. After the white-ball series, the cricket heavyweights will lock horns in the Test series -- Border Gavaskar Trophy -- starting with the first game which will be a Day/Night affair at Adelaide from December 17.

Meanwhile, Rahul, after having a phenomenal IPL season, shared a recent training video of the Indian side. "Loving the group training sessions. Had been too long since we all did that," wrote Rahul in the caption. Along with Rahul, all-rounder Hardik Pandya also featured in the clip while flexing his physique.

Loving the group training sessions 🇮🇳

Had been too long since we all did that 💪🏻 pic.twitter.com/ILsQwzm353 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) November 20, 2020

In Rohit Sharma's absence, all eyes will be on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper to deliver impressive performances with the bat. In the recently-concluded IPL 2020, Rahul finished as the highest run-scorer with 670 runs. Though he couldn't steer KXIP to the playoffs, Orange Cap-winner Rahul was lauded for his consistent batting shows.

Rahul has been a key part of Team India's set-up since last year's World Cup. Along with putting up consistent performances with the willow, Rahul had also grabbed headlines for his wicketkeeping skills in India's tour of New Zealand at the start of the year.

While India registered a 5-0 win in five T20Is, hosts New Zealand swept Kohli's brigade in the ODI and Test series. Rahul is likely to open with Shikhar Dhawan in the ODI games against Australia. While in T20Is, he might be assisted by his KXIP and Karnataka pal -- Mayank Agarwal.