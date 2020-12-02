AUS vs IND: Indian spinners record second-worst economy rate in an ODI series

Image Source : AP India's Kuldeep Yadav, left, appeals unsuccessfully for an LBW against Australia's Aaron Finch, center, during their one day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, Dec. 2

On a year that is 2020, every stat is going against the mighty Indian team as they approach the end of the calendar year. Following an unimpressive start to the long Australian summer, Indian team recorded a flurry of unwanted record in the ODI format in 2020 one of which pertained to the spinners who recorded their second-worst economy rate in an ODI series of three or more matches.

Three spinners played part in the three-game ODI series against Australia where two were played in Sydney and the final in Canberra. Yuzvendra Chahal finished with only one wicket in two matches conceding 160 runs at an economy rate of 8.42. Ravindra Jadeja also picked as many wickets in three matches leaking 185 runs at an economy rate of 6.16 while Kuldeep Yadav, who played only in the final tie, conceded 57 runs for one wicket at 5.70 runs per over.

Together, the trio along with Mayank Agarwal, an off-spinner, who bowled only one over in the second game conceding 10 runs, recorded an economy rate of 6.86, the second worst in an ODI series of three or more matches. Their worst came back in the 1982/83 series against Pakistan away from home where the spinners leaked runs at 6.94 runs per over. Their previous worst in recent times had come in the home series against Ebgland in 2017 where the spinners gave away runs at 6.25 runs per over.

In comparison, the Australian spinners registered an economy rate of 5.66 during the three-game series picking 10 wickets.