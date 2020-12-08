Australia will be tougher this time in Tests: Virat Kohli

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli admitted that the Australians will be tougher this time in the Test series than they were in 2018-19 and the Indian team will have to show the same competitiveness if not more than what they showed in the limited-overs series.

"We have to be competitive. They are a stronger side this time around. We will have to be more competitive and strong in our head and have the belief that we can build on the momentum and take it into the Test series," said the India skipper after losing the third T20 International on Tuesday.

India had beaten Australia 2-1 in the Tests on their last visit during the 2018-19 season. Back then, the Aussies were missing David Warner and Steve Smith who were both serving suspensions for the ball-tampering scandal they were involved in early 2018 in South Africa.

Kohli added that while Australia is a tough place to bat, especially against the quality home pace bowlers, the country also provides an opportunity for batsmen to score runs.

Kohli said that you just need to show more discipline in Tests than in limited-overs cricket.

"We need to take the same competitiveness into the Test series and I think as a batsman you need to be much more disciplined. But having played in Australia a few times before, you have to understand that this is a place where you can score runs and you have to put your team in front when you have the opportunity. So you have to buy your time against the quality bowling attack (at first) but then when it is time to capitalise, you make sure you take the momentum into a session and try and take that session away (from them)," the India skipper added.

The India Test specialists are already playing for India A against an Australia A that also comprises some of Australia's Test regulars.

While India's experienced Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored runs, the young openers failed.

Both Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw got ducks in the first innings and could make just 29 and 19 respectively in the second innings.

Kohli added that there is nothing to worry about on that front as players can't be judged on one game.

"Don't think we can judge the batsmen on one tour game.