AUS vs ENG, Sydney, Day 2 weather report: Will rain spoil another day of the fifth Ashes Test? With Australia and England all set to continue the fifth Test of the Ashes 2025-26, let us have a look at the weather report for day 2 of the fifth Test, after the first day of the clash saw rain playing spoilsport.

Sydney:

The stage is set for day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025-26. Australia and England took on each other on day 1 of the clash on December 4 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. It is worth noting that the Aussies have already retained the Ashes.

Winning the first three Tests of the series, Australia dominated the visitors, before losing the fourth Test of the series in Melbourne. Day 1 of the fifth Test began on a positive note for England; however, rain disrupted most of the day, which saw England end the day on a score of 211 runs with the loss of three wickets.

With rain playing spoilsport on day 1, many would come to wonder how the weather would fare on day 2 of the clash.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Day 2 weather report:

In some bad news for the fans, the weather continued to be humid on day 2 of the clash in Sydney. There is little risk of a total washout; however, mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of showers will likely persist. Furthermore, the moisture in the breeze could keep the pacers in play for the early stages of the clash, and it could be a troublesome day for the batters ahead.

England XI: 1 Zak Crawley, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Jacob Bethell, 4 Joe Root, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Ben Stokes (capt), 7 Jamie Smith (wk), 8 Will Jacks, 9 Brydon Carse, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Josh Tongue

Australia XI: 1 Jake Weatherald, 2 Travis Head, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Usman Khawaja, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Cameron Green, 8 Beau Webster, 9 Michael Neser, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Scott Boland

