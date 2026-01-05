Ex-Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul quits Shiv Sena-UBT, joins BJP ahead of BMC elections Former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul's switch from Shiv Sena UBT to the BJP just before the civic polls has dealt a strategic blow to the Thackeray camp. On the same day, Uddhav and Raj Thackeray unveiled their alliance's manifesto packed with promises for women, housing and free electricity.

Mumbai:

Days ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, former Mumbai Mayor Shubha Raul on Sunday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shortly after resigning from the Shiv Sena (UBT). She formally entered the party in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Her exit came on the very day Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray unveiled their alliance's manifesto, triggering strong reactions within the Thackeray camp.

Manifesto unveiled by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray jointly launched their manifesto at the Shiv Sena Bhavan, marking Raj Thackeray's first visit to the party headquarters in nearly two decades since he split from the undivided Shiv Sena. While the alliance also includes the NCP (SP), no senior leader from that party appeared on the stage during the launch.

The manifesto aims to appeal strongly to women voters by promising "Swabhiman Nidhi", a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 for househelps and Koli community women. This mirrors the Mahayuti government's Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which delivers similar financial assistance to eligible women aged between 21 and 65.

Promises for women, workers and affordable housing

The alliance has committed to constructing well-equipped restrooms for women along major Mumbai roads. It also promises a subsidised meal scheme similar to Shiv Bhojan Thali, under which breakfast and lunch will be offered at Rs 10. Housing remains a major highlight of the manifesto. The parties emphasised that Mumbai's land will be reserved primarily for Mumbaikars, with a pledge to create affordable homes for BMC staff, government employees, BEST workers and mill workers. The manifesto also announces a dedicated housing authority under BMC and aims to build one lakh affordable homes within the next five years.

Free electricity and infrastructure boost

The coalition has promised 100 units of free electricity for residential consumers via the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking. There are also plans to extend this benefit to Mumbai’s eastern and western suburbs. The manifesto further focuses on improving public transport, health services and education infrastructure across the city.

BMC polls 2026

It's worth noting here that a training camp was also organised for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials and other workers who will be on duty for the BMC polling on January 15 in Mumbai. The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the BMC, Pune Municipal Corporation, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Mumbai will see polling across 227 electoral wards on January 15, with counting scheduled for January 16. The last date for filing nominations is December 30.

