BMC elections 2026: Thackeray brothers release MNS-Sena-UBT's manifesto, hit out at BJP Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray joined hands ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026 after a 20-year-long political rivalry.

New Delhi:

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) head Raj Thackeray on Sunday released their joint manifesto - 'Vachan Nama' - for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections 2026.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai, the two unveiled their manifesto, which they said was presented 'at the feet of our janta'. The two launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Rahul Narwekar.

"Rahul Narwekar, who is the chairman of the assembly, openly threatening candidates and voters, is very shocking. Action must be taken against him; he should be immediately suspended... He tells officers to remove the security of the leaders; he has this authority inside the assembly, not outside. A case should be filed against Rahul Narwekar... You have stolen the right to vote from voters by electing candidates unopposed. By-elections should take place at these places," Uddhav said in the media briefing.

Meanwhile, Uddhav also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This is Jhund shahi not democracy anymore, even if we catch them red-handed while doing vote chori, now they have started stealing the candidates... We have no comparison with PM Modi, who built Mount Kailash, brought Ganga on Earth. He was the one who did Samudra Manthan! We are still waiting for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue to come out from the sea where PM Modi had done poojan years back... We dare the Election Commission, show all call records of the Returning officers, we want to see," he said.

Meanwhile, Raj also targeted the BJP, hinting that the saffron party should not think they will remain in power forever. "BJP had gone to the Supreme Court against the unopposed elected candidates of West Bengal, I want to know what the same party thinks of unopposed elected candidates of Mahayuti now. Nobody comes with permanent power, if they think they will never be removed from government, they should rethink. I have been saying this for years, they are turning Maharashtra into UP and Bihar. Maharahstra has shown direction to the country. Those who want to come into politics are changing their ideologies," he said.