AUS v IND | Virat Kohli's absence won't be deciding factor in Test series, says Pat Cummins

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins has played down the impact of Virat Kohli's absence in the upcoming four-match Test series.

Virat Kohli will be missing three Tests in the upcoming four-match series Down Under, as he will return to India after Adelaide's Day/Night game to attend the birth of his child.

Many former and current Australian cricketers have commented on the impact Kohli's absence could have on Team India. The side's fast bowler Pat Cummins, however, has played down the effect of the Indian captain's absence.

"To be honest, we haven’t spoken too much about it,’ the Australia fast bowler said. "I saw the announcement in the media."

"As captain, obviously he’ll be missed but the Indian cricket side always finds some incredible batsmen who are outside the team and are just waiting for an opportunity, so maybe that will be the start of someone else’s career.

"It might make a bit of a difference, but I am not sure it’s going to be a deciding factor in the series."

Virat Kohli will, however, be available for the ODI and T20I series. He will return to India after taking part in the first Test in Adelaide. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon said that it was "disappointing" that Kohli won't be available, but wished the Indian captain and his wife luck for the arrival of a new family member.

"It’s disappointing, to be honest. It’s exciting for Virat and his wife and I wish them all the best," Lyon said.

"But it’s disappointing for the series. You always want to play against the best players in the world and he’s right up there.

"It’s disappointing but they’ve still got plenty of superstars and the series will still be a massive challenge for us."