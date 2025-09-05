Arshdeep Singh on cusp of creating history for India in Asia Cup 2025 India are set to resume playing international cricket in the Asia Cup after a break of more than a month. They will face the UAE in their tournament opener in Dubai. Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has a chance of creating history in the format for India. Know about the record in detail

Team India have started their preparations today for the Asia Cup in Dubai. They are scheduled to start their campaign against the UAE on September 10, which will also mark the end of their one-month break from international cricket. While the majority of the participating teams were busy playing a lot of matches ahead of the Asia Cup, the Indian players, often playing through the calendar year, enjoyed a long break. Moreover, the men in blue are playing T20Is for the first time since February, when they faced England at home, and in the first match itself, Arshdeep Singh has a great chance to create history.

The left-arm pacer needs only one wicket to become the first-ever Indian bowler to pick 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game. Arshdeep has so far accounted for 99 scalps in 63 matches at an impeccable average of 18.3 and a strike rate of 13.23. Hardik Pandya is the only active T20I bowler behind him with 94 wickets to his name, while Yuzvendra Chahal is the second highest wicket-taker for India, having picked up 96 wickets. However, the leg-spinner is not in the scheme of things anymore and might not get picked to play for India again.

Arshdeep Singh has emerged as the main pace bowler for India with Jasprit Bumrah playing far and few T20Is in between the World Cups. The latter was the player of the tournament during India's unbeaten triumph in T20 World Cup 2024 but Arshdeep had also played a huge role, finishing as the highest wicket-taker for India with 17 scalps.

Most wickets for India in T20Is

Players Wickets Arshdeep Singh 99 Yuzvendra Chahal 96 Hardik Pandya 94 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 90 Jasprit Bumrah 89

Will Arshdeep Singh be the fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is?

In all likelihood, Arshdeep Singh will reach the 100-wicket landmark against the UAE and will be the fastest pacer to the milestone in the history of T20Is. Overall, he will be the fourth fastest to complete 100 wickets in the shortest format with Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Wanindu Hasaranga being the top three.

Fastest to 100 wickets in T20Is

Players Matches taken to pick 100 wickets Rashid Khan 53 Sandeep Lamichhane 54 Wanindu Hasaranga 63

