Germany head coach makes massive claim after side's humiliating loss to Slovakia in World Cup qualifiers Germany national football team's head coach, Julian Nagelsmann, came forward and slammed his side for their horrid performance against Slovakia in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The 2014 World Cup champions lost the clash 2-0.

Bratislava:

It was a day to forget for the German national men’s football team as they took on Slovakia in the ongoing FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Placed ninth in the world rankings, there is no doubt that Germany is one of the best sides in international football, and they were the favourites as they took on 52nd-ranked Slovakia.

However, Slovakia managed to stun the side 2-0 as Germany’s WC qualifiers got off to a subpar start. After the loss, Germany’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann took centre stage and slammed his players for not showing passion on the pitch.

"Apart from 2-3 injured players, these are the best quality players we have in Germany. Maybe, next time, we call players with less quality, but who give everything on the pitch. I trust my players, but being simply a better player than the opponent is not enough if you don't show willingness and desire,” Nagelsmann told the media after the game.

“Why do you think a team like Wiesbaden almost drew 2-2 with FC Bayern? It's not because they have better quality, but because they showed emotionality and desire,” he added.

Joshua Kimmich reflected on the loss as well

After the humiliating loss, Germany’s star midfielder Joshua Kimmich also came forward and talked about his side’s performance in the clash against Slovakia. He opined that quality and systems do not matter if the players do not have the right attitude on the pitch.

"You can always talk about quality or system, but today it wasn't about that. It was about other factors, and that shouldn't happen to us. We saw today that even if the opponent supposedly has less quality than you, you can still lose if you don't bring the right attitude to the pitch,” Kimmich said.