South Africa trump Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings with series win over England South Africa moved past Pakistan in the ICC ODI rankings and now sits in fifth place in the rankings after their thrilling win against England in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The win was South Africa's first bilateral odi series win against England in 27 years.

London:

South Africa has entered the top five in the ICC ODI rankings after their recent series win against England. The side held the sixth position in the rankings, just one place below Pakistan. However, their stellar win in the second ODI against England saw them move into fifth as Pakistan dropped to sixth.

Notably, in fifth place, South Africa has a total of 101 rating points, whereas Pakistan has 100 rating points. The change in the rankings came thanks to the Proteas’ brilliance against England.

The two sides locked horns in the 2nd ODI of the series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 4. The clash kicked off with South Africa batting first, and the side opened its innings with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton scoring 49 and 35 runs, respectively. Skipper Temba Bavuma added four runs on the board before he departed.

Matthew Breetzke was the best performer with the bat for the Proteas, scoring 85 runs to his name in 77 deliveries. Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis scored 58 and 42, respectively, as South Africa posted a total of 330 runs in the first innings.

Jofra Archer was the highest wicket-taker for England in the first innings with four wickets to his name. Adil Rashid took two wickets, with Jacob Bethell striking once as well.

England miss out on second ODI by barest of margins

Aiming to chase down the target, England opened their innings with Jamie Smith departing on a duck, alongside Ben Duckett, who scored 14 runs. Joe Root and Jacob Bethell stabilised the innings, scoring 61 and 58 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Jos Buttler’s 61-run knock brought England within touching distance of a win.

However, South Africa managed to edge out a victory as the hosts were limited to 325 in the second innings and the Proteas won the game by five runs. Notably, the win was South Africa's first bilateral odi series win on English soil in 27 years as well, as Temba Bavuma's side continues to rise.

ICC ODI rankings:

India: 124 rating points

New Zealand: 109 rating points

Australia: 106 rating points

Sri Lanka: 103 rating points

South Africa: 101 rating points

Pakistan: 100 rating points

