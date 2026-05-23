Arshdeep Singh flops again in PBKS' must-win game vs LSG, extends lead in unwanted list

Lucknow:

In Punjab Kings’ must-win game against Lucknow Super Giants, pacer Arshdeep Singh endured one of the most expensive spells of his IPL career. Expected to spearhead the attack in such a high-voltage encounter, the left-arm pacer found himself under sustained assault from the LSG batting lineup.

In three overs, the 27-year-old leaked 52 runs, finishing with an economy rate of 17.30. The spell also pushed him into an unwanted statistical category for Punjab Kings bowlers in IPL history.

PBKS bowlers conceding 50-plus runs most times:

7 – Arshdeep Singh

4 – Sam Curran

3 – Kagiso Rabada

3 – Mohammed Shami

3 – Xavier Bartlett

Lucknow capitalised fully on the momentum and posted 196 for six after recovering from early setbacks through a series of aggressive partnerships.

LSG’s onslaught in first innings

Josh Inglis led the charge with a commanding 72, setting the tone early by targeting Arshdeep in the opening over. The Australian keeper-batter collected 16 runs from that over alone and never allowed Punjab’s bowlers to settle into consistent lines.

Meanwhile, LSG’s innings had briefly lost direction after the dismissals of Arshin Kulkarni and Nicholas Pooran, but Ayush Badoni shifted the momentum back rapidly. The young batter produced a blistering 43 from just 18 deliveries and attacked Azmatullah Omarzai in brutal fashion during the fifth over, smashing 24 runs through a sequence of boundaries and sixes.

The counterattack lifted Lucknow to 66 for two at the end of the powerplay despite the early wickets. Badoni’s innings eventually ended through a stumping by Prabhsimran Singh off Yuzvendra Chahal, with the dismissal confirmed after a review. Chahal later removed Rishabh Pant as well and finished with impressive figures of 2 for 25.

LSG’s captain contributed 26 from 21 deliveries while sharing a 65-run stand with Inglis. Inglis, in the meantime, continued to dominate Punjab’s attack and repeatedly punished Arshdeep, striking him for six boundaries and two sixes overall before eventually falling to part-time spinner Shashank Singh.

Abdul Samad added late momentum with an unbeaten 37 from 20 balls, though Lucknow narrowly missed the 200-run mark after Mukul Choudhary fell to Marco Jansen.

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