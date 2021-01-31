Anil Kumble reacts to Jasprit Bumrah imitating his bowling action in nets

Image Source : BCCI/GETTY IMAGES On Saturday, the BCCI posted a video where India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah could be seen imitating former India spinner Anil Kumble's bowling action.

India's legendary former spinner Anil Kumble on Sunday reacted to a video posted by the BCCI, where the side's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah could be seen imitating the spin great's bowling action.

This is not the first time when Bumrah imitated Kumble's action. During the 2020 edition of the IPL, the Indian bowler emulated a number of bowling actions of former international bowlers which included Kumble.

Taking to Twitter, Kumble wrote, "Well done Boom. Pretty close. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series."

Well done Boom. Pretty close 👍🏽. You are an inspiration to the next generation of young fast bowlers who are imitating your style. Best wishes for the upcoming series. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) January 31, 2021

Kumble has worked with Bumrah as India's head coach from 2016-2017. The spinner represented India in 132 Tests and 271 ODIs in an 18-year long career. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket (619 wickets), and highest for India in the longest format of the game.

The spinner is also the country's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (334 wickets).

Bumrah, meanwhile, is widely regarded as one of the best all-format pacers among the current generation of cricketers. He last appeared for India in the recently-concluded Test series against Australia, where India registered an incredible 2-1 series victory.

The Indian team will return to action on February 5 when it takes on England in the first of four Tests in Chennai. The series will also mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the sport came to a halt due to COVID-19 pandemic.