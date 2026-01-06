Aman Rao, picked by Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, smashes double century in Vijay Hazare Trophy vs Bengal Hyderabad locked horns against Bengal today in the Vijay hazare Trophy at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and their opener Aman Rao created history. Playing only in his third List A clash, Aman, 21, smashed a double century off just 154 balls.

Rajkot:

Hyderabad opener, Aman Rao, smashed his maiden double-century in List A cricket today in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in the clash against Bengal at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The 21-year-old got to the special milestone on the last ball of the innings off Akash Deep to remain unbeaten on 200 off 154 deliveries, propelling his team's score to 352 runs in their 50 overs.

Aman opened the innings with Rahul Singh Gahlaut to add 104 runs in 16 overs. The latter smashed 65 runs off just 54 balls, even as the youngster got his eye in to cash in, in the second half of the innings. After the opening partnership was broken, it was all Aman Rao in the middle as the likes of Tilak Varma, among others, couldn't get going like he did.

He took on the bowling attack comprising the likes of Mohammed Shami, Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar - all of whom have played for India in different formats. Even though wickets fell around him, Aman didn't deter and kept playing his shots as he smashed 12 fours and 13 sixes during his stay in the middle.

He looked in great touch right through and deserved to get to the magical milestone in One-Day cricket. Notably, Rajasthan Royals picked up Aman Rao for his base price of Rs 30 lakh and the franchise are likely to have unfurled another young superstar.

Aman Rao did well for Hyderabad in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

The Royals had followed Aman Rao's heroics in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy this season. He smashed 234 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 163.63 with a fifty to his name, and carried the same form and confidence into the Vijay Hazare Trophy, eventually notching up a double century in only his third List A game.

Also Read