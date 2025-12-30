Aman Khan, set to play for CSK in IPL 2026, enters record books for unwanted reason in Vijay Hazare Trophy Aman Khan is playing for Puducherry and also leading them in the Vijay Hazare Trophy this season. He endured a forgettable day against Jharkhand on Monday (December 29), conceding a stunning 123 runs in his 10 overs, the most expensive spell in the history of List A cricket.

Ahmedabad :

Aman Khan, Puducherry captain and all-rounder, endured a forgettable day on the field in the game against Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Monday. He conceded a stunning 123 runs in his 10 overs to register the most expensive spell in the history of List A cricket. Jharkhand batters took the attack to him to post 368 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their 50 overs, even as Aman was only one of the three Puducherry bowlers to complete their quota of 10 overs.

Interestingly, the earlier record of the most expensive spell in the history of One-Day cricket belonged to Arunchal Pradesh's Mibom Mosu on the opening day of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy season against Bihar. He was taken away for 116 runs in his nine overs as Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest player to score a century in men's List A cricket in this game.

Bihar also posted a world record total of 574 runs in their 50 overs in this encounter. However, it took only five days for the record to be broken as Jharkhand players, specifically Kumar Kushagra and Anukul Roy, smashed Aman Khan right through his spell.

As for the match, Puducherry were bundled out for 235 runs in response in the 42nd over to lose the game to Jharkhand by 133 runs.

Aman Khan has played 12 IPL games in his career

Notably, Aman Khan isn't an unknown entity in the domestic circuit. The 29-year-old has played for Kolkata Knight Riders (1 game in 2022) and Delhi Capitals (11 games in 2023) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before, scoring 115 runs at a strike rate of 110.57 and couldn't pick up a wicket in the only over he has bowled so far.

The all-rounder is set to play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026 as the five-time champions picked him at the auction last month for Rs 40 lakh. Aman Khan will be keen on putting the game against Jharkhand behind and come up with an improved show in the upcoming games.

Also Read