Quinton de Kock scripts history, becomes first wicket keeper to achieves major milestone as opener Veteran South Africa cricketer Quinton de Kock put in a brilliant showing against Pretoria Capitals in the ongoing SA20, doing so, he crossed 10,000 runs as an opener, becoming the first wicket keeper to achieve the feat.

New Delhi:

Veteran South Africa batter Quinton de Kock has been in exceptional form of late. Currently competing at the ongoing SA20 2025-26, De Kock put forth a brilliant showing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their clash against Pretoria Capitals on December 29.

It is worth noting that the clash began with Sunrisers coming in to bat first, and the side opened its innings with Jonny Bairstow departing on a score of two runs. However, De Kock put forth a brilliant showing, amassing 77 runs in 47 deliveries.

Doing so, De Kock went on to complete 10,000 runs as an opener, and he also became the first wicketkeeper in history to complete 10,000 while opening the innings. He precedes Mohammad Rizwan, who has 6284 runs to his name as a wicketkeeper and opener.

Sunrisers post 188 in the first innings

Speaking of the game, after the knock of Quinton de Kock, Sunrisers Eastern Cape continued to put in some good performances with the bat in the first innings of the game. Matthew Breetzke added 51 runs in 33 deliveries, with Jordan Hermann adding 37 runs in 20 deliveries.

Thanks to their performances, Eastern Cape managed to post a total of 188 runs on the board in the first innings. Tymal Mills was the highest wicket-taker for Capitals with two wickets to his name.

Lungi Ngidi, Wihan Lubbe, and Bryce Parsons were among the other wicket takers with one wicket each as well. It is worth noting that both Sunrisers and Capitals have played a game in the tournament so far. With a win in their first game, Eastern Cape occupy second place in the standings, whereas Capitals, with a loss, occupy fifth place in the standings and will hope for an improvement.

Also Read: