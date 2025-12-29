Former India cricketer points out where Shubman Gill can improve as captain Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about where Shubman Gill can make improvements in order to improve as the Test captain of the Indian team going forward in his career.

New Delhi:

The Indian team is all set to kick off the new year by taking on New Zealand. The Men in Blue will take on the Black Caps across three ODIs and five T20I matches before the start of the T20 World Cup 2026. With the assignments incoming, many would have their eyes set upon batter Shubman Gill.

Named as the Indian team’s ODI and Test captain, Gill had his first tour as skipper when the side toured England and drew 2-2. Furthermore, under Gill’s captaincy, India lost the Test series at home against South Africa, unable to tackle the Proteas.

Speaking on his performances as captain, former India cricketer Robin Uthappa took centre stage and talked about where Gill can improve as the skipper of the Indian Test team.

“I think Shubman, as a captain, needs to trust him [Washington Sundar]. Because certain players feel they can play a bowler easily, they don’t value skill as much as the next person, because he feels like he’s an easy bowler [to play against]. It’s a human nature... It’s happened in Indian cricket before. But for the development of Indian cricket, Washington and Kuldeep have to play a lot of Test matches and bowl a bulk of overs,” Uthappa said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Uthappa talked about giving exposure to bowlers

Furthermore, Uthappa pointed out how a good batting unit can win you games, but to win a series, the bowling attack of a side has to contribute equally to the game as well.

“We can win matches by batting, but to win a series, the bowling unit has to fire. For that, you need to develop players. We need to give exposure to bowlers. Kuldeep Yadav should bowl 20-25 overs, make him used to that,” he added.

