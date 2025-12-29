R Ashwin lauds star India opener, backs him to do well in ODIs in coming years Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and heaped massive praise on star India opener Abhishek Sharma for his recent performances for the Men in Blue and backed him to do well in the ODI format going forward.

New Delhi:

Former India international Ravichandran Ashwin recently came forward and heaped massive praise on star India batter Abhishek Sharma. It is worth noting that Abhishek Sharma is one of India’s most promising players in the shortest format of the game and is a starter for the side in T20I cricket.

However, with the talent he possesses, Abhishek would be at the top in ODI cricket as well, according to Ashwin. Notably, the veteran spinner picked Abhishek as India’s player of the year in 2025 and backed him to do well in ODIs as well.

"It's not just the arrival of Abhishek Sharma, but the arrival of India's next generation X-factor player. If there is one player who has been the best for India in 2025, it has to be him. He has batted really well. He has reimagined India's powerplay batting and has been exceptional. I would love to see him in the ODI format as well. I think he will probably be the Men's team player of the year," he said on 'Ash ki Baat'.

Ashwin heaped praise on Rohit and Kohli as well

Furthermore, Ashwin went on to laud the performances of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma throughout 2025 as well. The two stars have been influential in leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 triumph and have been in brilliant form in the recent ODI games as well.

"For both Rohit and Virat, the fire is there to win that 50-over World Cup and they are putting in all their efforts. It is important that we enjoy every single match that they are giving to us. In many ways, they have redefined the years. Not been an easy year as they both retired from Tests and there was a lot of talk about their chances for the World Cup. But they have come back and played really well. Virat is looking in exceptional form and pristine touch. That is great for Indian cricket," he reflected.

Also Read: