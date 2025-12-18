Alex Carey joins elite list, achieves massive feat with stellar all-round show in Adelaide Star Australia wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey performed brilliantly for the hosts on day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test. Through his performance, Carey became the third player to achieve a massive Ashes feat.

Adelaide:

Australia has been exceptional throughout the ongoing Ashes 2025-26; the hosts continued their form in the third Test of the series, taking on England at the Adelaide Oval. The clash saw Australia coming in to bat first, and the side posted a total of 371 runs.

Wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey was the star performer for the side in the first innings. Coming out to bat, Carey scored 106 runs in 143 deliveries, helping his side post a big total on the board in the first innings of the game.

Furthermore, the star player performed brilliantly behind the stumps in England’s first innings as well. Dismissing five English batters by the end of day 2, Carey went on to become only the third player to have scored a century and made five dismissals in an innings in the same Ashes Test.

He joined the likes of Adam Gilchrist and Matt Prior, becoming only the third player to achieve the feat.

England trail by 158 runs ahead of day 3

Speaking of the game, after Australia posted a total of 371 runs in the first innings, England hoped for a good performance with the bat. However, the side crumbled under pressure from Australia’s bowling attack.

Openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley departed on scores of 29 and 9, respectively. Ollie Pope was sent packing on a score of three, with Joe Root scoring 19. Harry Brook looked good on the crease, but he was dismissed on a score of 45 runs. Day 2 of the clash ended with skipper Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer on the crease on scores of 45* and 30* runs, respectively. England amassed 213 runs by the end of the day’s play, still trailing by 158 runs.

