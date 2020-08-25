Wankhede Stadium seat where MS Dhoni's 2011 World Cup final six landed should be named after him: Ajit Agarkar

Image Source : FILE IMAGE MS Dhoni hitting that iconic World Cup 2011 six

A lot of suggestions have come from veteran cricketers for paying tribute to the recently-retired former captain of India, MS Dhoni. Among them stands a unique suggestion by former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar who wants that Wankhede Stadium seat where Dhoni's iconic World Cup 2011 six had landed to be named after him.

"I don't think anyone would have a problem if the seat at Wankhede Stadium is named after MS Dhoni after that particular shot. It was a historic one as it took India 28 years to win the World Cup again," Agarkar said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Earlier, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Apex Council member Ajinkya Naik, in a letter to MCA, had proposed a similar idea. MCA was to discuss the idea last week during their meeting but there has been no confirmation as of now.

Dhoni's six, off Nuwan Kulasekara in that final against Sri Lanka in Mumbai ended India's 28-year-long wait for a second World Cup trophy. Dhoni was also named the Man of the Match for his unbeaten 91.

Dhoni retired last week drawing curtains on his glorious 16-year-long illustrious career. He played 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20Is in his career, amassing 10,773, 4876 and 1617 runs respectively.

