Ajinkya Rahane reveals reason behind not cutting 'Kangaroo Cake' upon return to India

A few days ago, a video surfaced on social media where India's stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane refused to cut a 'Kangaroo Cake',following his arrival at home from Australia. Rahane led the Indian team to a historic 2-1 triumph in the four-Test series on Aussie soil.

The video went instantly went viral, with people applauding Rahane for showing respect to Australia, where Kangaroo is the national animal and is also depicted in the country's Coat of Arms.

On Saturday, Rahane opened up on the moment in a conversation with Harsha Bhogle.

"Yeah I mean, the kangaroo is their national animal and I don't want to do that (cut a cake with the kangaroo on it). You treat your opposition with respect and you treat them really well even if you win, even if you create history, that's fine," Rahane told Bhogle.

"But you have to have that respect for an opponent. You have to have that respect for other countries and that is why I said I am not going to cut that cake."

Earlier, after winning the series in Australia in Brisbane, Rahane had presented a signed Indian jersey for Nathan Lyon, who had represented Australia in his 100th Test. The Australian off-spinner posted a picture of the signed jersey on his official social media profile.

Under Rahane's captaincy, India defeated Australia in Melbourne and Brisbane after the side faced a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, where India were bowled out on 36.

India's victory at the Gabba in Brisbane was the side's first-ever victory at the venue, and Australia'a first loss in the stadium since 1988.

The Indian team will return to action on February 5 when it takes on the England side in the four-match Test series at home. The series will mark the return of international cricket to India for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to cricket action around the globe.

The first two Tests will take place in Chennai, while Ahmedabad will host the remaining two games at the revamped Motera Stadium.