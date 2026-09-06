EZ vs SZ, Duleep Trophy 2026 Final LIVE Score: Sooryavanshi-Easwaran propel East Zone to stellar start

The Duleep Trophy 2026 final sees East Zone taking on South Zone. The two sides meet each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai for the clash from September 6, and both sides would hope to put in a good showing in the clash. It is interesting to note that both teams have made their way into the summit clash on the back of impressive performances in the tournament. While East Zone defeated Central Zone in the semi-final of the competition, South Zone defeated North Zone in the semi-final to book their ticket to the final.

While the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhimanyu Easwaran are featuring for East Zone in the clash, star players like Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, and Devdutt Padikkal are featuring for South Zone in the final, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top as the two teams take centre stage.

East Zone Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Kumar Kushagra, Sudip Kumar Gharami, Virat Singh, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Anukul Roy, Md Kounain Quraishi, Mohammed Shami, Abhijit K Sarkar, Mukesh Kumar, Subhranshu Senapati, Shahbaz Ahmed, Denish Das, Shikhar Mohan, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

South Zone Squad: Ricky Bhui, Narayan Jagadeesan(w), Devdutt Padikkal, Tilak Varma(c), Smaran Ravichandran, Kodimela Himateja, Shreyas Gopal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vidhwath Kaverappa, MD Nidheesh, Mohammed Siraj, Shaik Rasheed, Kavuri Saiteja, Karun Nair, Aman Khan, Tripurana Vijay, Abhinav Tejrana