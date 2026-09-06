Former India cricketer reflects on key decisions after BCCI's meeting around SENA games

The Indian team is set for a T20I series against Afghanistan. The Men in Blue are coming into the series on the back of a two-game Test series win against Sri Lanka. With the shaky results surrounding the Indian team, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) conducted a meeting to chart a roadmap for the ODI World Cup 2027 and discuss the side’s performance in SENA countries.

It is interesting to note that India recently lost a T20I series to Ireland and England, which saw fans raise many questions about the side’s preparations.

With the conclusion of the meeting, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra talked about the decisions made in the meeting and opened up on the decision to play warm-up matches before games in SENA countries.

"If you are going to SENA countries, there will be mandatory warm-up games. There was an era when the England tour used to last the entire summer. It was a four-month tour where you played seven matches against county teams. Then it started reducing slowly. It's being made mandatory now," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Theoretically, it's not wrong, but I don't know how to maintain the quality of those games. I don't have the answer for that at the moment because at the time I am talking about, the teams used to be good, and they used to almost beat us. Now they play their second-team players, saying the match has no significance. So that one thing is still missing. The quality will have to be maintained a little," he added.

India to take on Afghanistan on September 13

Speaking of the side, the Indian team will be taking on Afghanistan in the first T20I of the series. The two sides will meet across three T20Is, and all of the games will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The first T20I of the series will be played on September 13.

It could be interesting to see how the Men in Blue will fare as they take on Afghanistan in the series, and the side will hope to put on a good show.

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