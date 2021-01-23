Saturday, January 23, 2021
     
Watch: Ajinkya Rahane refuses to cut 'Kangaroo Cake' after return from Australia

As Rahane was welcomed by his neighbors, a 'Kangaroo Cake' was arranged as a part of celebrations of India's victory against Australia.

New Delhi Updated on: January 23, 2021 9:47 IST
Image Source : PTI

Ainkya Rahane, who led the Indian team to a glorious victory over Australia in the Test series Down Under, received a hero's welcome on his arrival to India. Rahane was welcomed with victorious drum beats, and shared an adorable picture with his daughter as he returned home after five months.

In a video which has now surfaced on the social media, Ajinkya Rahane won the hearts of fans with yet another respectful gesture. As he was welcomed by his neighbors, a 'Kangaroo Cake' was arranged as a part of celebrations of India's victory against Australia.

However, Rahane politely refused to cut the cake.

Watch:

Kangaroo is the national animal of Australia and is also depicted in the country's Coat of Arms.

Earlier, after winning the series in Australia in Brisbane, Rahane had presented a signed Indian jersey for Nathan Lyon, who had represented Australia in his 100th Test.

India's victory at the Gabba in Brisbane was the side's first-ever victory at the venue, and Australia'a first loss in the stadium since 1988.

Rahane led the Indian side despite the team facing multiple challenges on-and-off the field throughout the four-match Test series against Australia. Indian captain Virat Kohli had returned to India after the side's loss in the first Test in Adelaide, but Rahane led an incredible turnaround to secure a 2-1 series win for the visitors.

