Australia's Big Bash League franchise Adelaide Strikers have moved out of Adelaide due to the Coronavirus outbreak and shifted to Coffs Harbour in New South Wales, which is approximately close to 2,000 kilometres away from the South Australian state capital.

The Big Bash League T20 tournament is due to begin on December 10 and will be held in the states of Queensland and Tasmania. It will finish on February 6.

The news of Adelaide Strikers moving to Coffs Harbour was confirmed by Channel Nine.