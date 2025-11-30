Advertisement
  4. Abhishek Sharma smacks 32-ball century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, equals Rohit Sharma's elite T20 record

Abhishek Sharma slammed a 52-ball 148 as Punjab obliterated Bengal in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy clash in Hyderabad on Sunday, while leading his domestic side. Punjab became only the fifth team in T20 to post a total in excess of 300.

Abhishek Sharma wasn't able to replicate his T20I form in List-A matches but is doing well in the SMAT for Punjab
Written ByIndia TV Sports Desk  Edited ByAnshul Gupta  
Published: , Updated:
Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma was back to his usual marauding best on return to T20 cricket after a couple of indifferent outings in List-A cricket for India A, as he smashed a 32-ball century against Bengal at the Gymkhana Ground in  Hyderabad on Sunday, November 30. Captaining the side on Sunday, Abhishek opted to bat first and it was all Punjab from then on as the southpaw and Prabhsimran Singh went hammer and tongs from the outset against a quality Bengal bowling attack.

Abhishek and Prabhsimran just kept on hitting and the left-hander just didn't stop. Abhishek raced off to a 12-ball fifty, equalling his mentor Yuvraj Singh's record. 

Fastest century by an Indian player in T20 cricket

28 Balls - Urvil Patel vs Tripura, 2024

28 Balls - Abhishek Sharma vs Meghalaya, 2024
31 Balls - Urvil Patel vs Services, 2025
32 Balls - Abhishek Sharma vs Bengal, 2025
32 Balls - Rishabh Pant vs Himachal, 2018

Most T20 centuries by Indian players

9 - Virat Kohli (397 innings)
8 - Abhishek Sharma (157 innings)*
8 - Rohit Sharma (450 innings)
7 - KL Rahul (226 innings)
6 - Sanju Samson, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav

 

Cricket Abhishek Sharma Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Punjab Cricket Team Rohit Sharma
