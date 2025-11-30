Andre Russell announces IPL retirement before 2026 auction, set to stay loyal to KKR in a coaching role One of the greats of the IPL and a bona fide T20 superstar, Andre Russell, has hung up his boots from the IPL. Russell, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders for the last 12 years of the IPL, decided to call it a day after being released ahead of the 2026 edition to stay loyal to the franchise.

Former West Indies all-rounder and one of the bona fide T20 superstars, Andre Russell, has decided to call it a day from the IPL, after featuring in 14 editions of the tournament. Russell was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL 2026 auction and it seemed like Russell would be playing for another franchise after 12 long years but it wasn't to be. However, Russell did start his IPL career with the then Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and played for them for a couple of seasons, before being picked by the Knight Riders in 2014 mega auction.

"Hello, KKR fans. I'm here today to tell you that I’ve made a decision to retire from the IPL," Russell said in a video statement, shared on his official Instagram handle. "I will still be active playing in various leagues around the world and for all the other KKR franchises. I had some amazing times and great memories (in the IPL), hitting sixes, winning games, getting MVPs...

"When I made this decision, I felt like it was the best decision at this point. I don’t want to fade out, I want to leave a legacy behind. It's best to retire when fans ask "why? You still have some more in you. You still could go for a bit longer." instead of "yeah, you should have done it years back.

When you are going through social media, you keep seeing yourself photoshopped in different jerseys (of other teams). I felt weird to see myself in any colour other than purple & gold and those thoughts kept going through my head, leading me to a few sleepless nights," Russell further said, of chances of him representing any other franchise apart from KKR in the latter part of his IPL career, but just couldn't imagine the same.

Russell mentioned that he had chats with the KKR CEO Venky Mysore and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan and still has deep respect and love for the franchise and hence, will stay on in the coaching role as the power coach.

"When I heard that name - ‘Power Coach’, I felt that describes Andre Russell the best, because the power that I possess when I bat, the energy that I show in the field with ball in hand, I can help in any department," Russell added. Russell will be joining the likes of Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo and Tim Southee in KKR's support staff, led by the head coach Abhishek Nayar.