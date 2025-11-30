Dewald Brevis' stunner ruins Ruturaj Gaikwad's return to India ODI team: Watch Dewald Brevis pulled off a stunning one-handed catch at backward point, diving to his right to grab Ruturaj Gaikwad’s firm drive off Baartman. Standing closer than usual, his quick reflexes turned a crisp shot into a crucial wicket, leaving the crowd in awe.

A sunning catch from Dewald Brevis at backward point ended Ruturaj Gaikwad’s knock in the first ODI between India and South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi. In the 27th over of the match, Brevis produced an outstanding moment of athleticism to end his stay. The ball flew quickly to his right, but Brevis flung himself across and plucked it with one hand, leaving the crowd in disbelief. His exceptional reflexes turned a good shot into a dismissal, sending Gaikwad back for 8 off 14 balls and giving Ottneil Baartman a crucial breakthrough.

With that, India were reduced to 183/3 in the middle. The veteran duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were song in the early half of the innings, as they stitched a partnership of 136 runs to put the pressure on the visitors. Rohit initially took some time to settle down, and once he did, the Hitman, as he is popularly known, was difficult to stop. He smacked three sixes and made 57 runs before Marco Jansen got the better of him.

Meanwhile, Rohit created a world record during his stay. With the help of three sixes that he smacked in Ranchi, the Mumbai batter now holds the record for most sixes in ODI cricket history. He surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi in the list.

Kohli keeps the scoreboard ticking

After Rohit walked back, Kohli took over the business and played a scintillating knock. He kept the scoreboard ticking and completed his 83rd century. The talisman reached the landmark in 99 balls as India are still in firm control of the match.

Plenty of things now depend on the pair of Kohli and Rahul, who now have the responsibility to finish well. India will eye to touch the 350-run mark at least, or else, the Proteas will be happy with how the first innings total.