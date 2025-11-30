Rohit Sharma creates world record, breaks Shahid Afridi's all-time feat during 1st ODI against South Africa

Former India captain Rohit Sharma etched his name into the history books during India's first ODI of the three-match series against South Africa in Ranchi. Sharma carried on his brilliant run from the ODI series against Australia, in which he was the Player of the Series, to the first ODI against the Proteas at the JSCA International Stadium Complex.
Sharma broke Shahid Afridi's world record for most sixes in the history of the ODI format after smashing three sixes in the opening ODI. He needed only three maximums to get to the mark and got there in some style.
Most sixes in ODIs:
352* - Rohit Sharma
351 - Shahid Afridi
331 - Chris Gayle
270 - Sanath Jayasuriya
229 - MS Dhoni
