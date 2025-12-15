Abhishek Sharma becomes fastest Indian batter to hit 300 T20 sixes Abhishek Sharma played yet another quickfire knock and got India off to a scintillating start in a run-chase of 117 against South Africa in the third T20I. Abhishek achieved a huge milestone while also guiding India to a seven-wicket win. The hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Dharamsala:

Abhishek Sharma became only the eighth Indian batter to reach the milestone of 300 sixes in T20 cricket as he reached the landmark during his rapid 35-run knock against South Africa in the third T20I on Sunday, December 14. Sharma was the fastest Indian batter to reach the landmark, in just 163 innings, breaking KL Rahul's record, who had gotten to the landmark in 205 innings. Sharma smashed three sixes during his 35 off 18 as India killed the chase of 118 in the powerplay itself.

Rohit Sharma tops the list among Indians, having hit 547 sixes in 463 matches. Rohit is followed by Virat Kohli (435 sixes in 414 matches), Suryakumar Yadav (395 sixes in 345 matches), Sanju Samson (368 sixes in 319 matches), MS Dhoni (350 sixes in 405 matches), KL Rahul (332 sixes in 239 matches), Suresh Raina (325 sixes in 336 matches) and Hardik Pandya (308 sixes in 313 matches), on the list, with Abhishek being the newest joinee.

Abhishek has been in sensational form, as he has hit 107 out of his 300 sixes in 2025 itself, having done well for India and in the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The southpaw couldn't convert the start into a big one, but his quickfire knock meant that India could stroll to the run-chase, which they eventually did in the end.

Shubman Gill's poor form continued, scoring a run-a-ball 28, while Suryakumar Yadav's woeful form also continued before Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube finished it off for the hosts. It wasn't the easiest of wickets, but 118 proved to be a bit too less in the end.

The match, however, was set up by the bowlers, as Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy were all over the South African batters, with Aiden Markram being the only one to go past the fifty mark.