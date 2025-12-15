Bangladesh players' full availability in IPL 2026 doubtful, Abhimanyu Easwaran added to auction list As many as seven Bangladeshi players have been shortlisted to be presented in the IPL 2026 auction. 31 overseas slots are available, out of the total 77, with Rs 237.55 crore available to spend with the 10 teams. The auction takes place on December 16 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi:

As many as seven Bangladesh players got shortlisted for the IPL 2026 auction; however, whoever is picked might not be available for the entirety of the 19th edition of the cash-rich league. As per a Cricbuzz report, the six-match white-ball series between Bangladesh and New Zealand might limit the availability of the players from the Asian side. Mustafizur Rahman, who was the only player to feature in last season's IPL, is most likely to be picked, while an outside chance remains for the likes of Rishad Hossain and Taskin Ahmed.

Mustafizur (base price Rs 2 crore), Rishad Hossain (Rs 75 lakh), Taskin Ahmed (Rs 75 lakh), Tanzim Hasan Sakib (Rs 75 lakh), Nahid Rana (Rs 75 lakh), Rakibul Hasan (Rs 30 lakh) and Mohammad Shoriful Islam (Rs 75 lakh) were all shortlisted, but it is unlikely that most of them will find buyers. However, with the BCB likely to give the NOC, the players will be available, at least for the latter part of the season, after being done with the New Zealand series.

With a high demand for overseas fast bowlers at the upcoming auction, Mustafizur and Taskin Ahmed are among the list of expected picks for the franchises, especially being used to bowl in sub-continent conditions. It will be interesting to see if the franchises still go for Bangladeshi players, knowing their availability, which will be confirmed by the BCCI to the franchises at the pre-auction briefing on Monday.

Abhimanyu Easwaran on way to maiden IPL contract?

An unbeaten 130 off just 66 balls and a quickfire 58, while leading Bengal, might have forced a team to mull on Abhimanyu Easwaran, a red-ball specialist's name, as part of the IPL auction. As per Cricbuzz, all the additions to the auction list will be confirmed by the BCCI on Monday and Easwaran, who is yet to take part in the IPL, might find himself in it.

Whether his name will be called or not will depend on if any of the franchises shortlist him for the accelerated round. But for now, Easwaran is set to be included in the IPL auction.