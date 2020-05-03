Miss being called tilli by legend: Yuzvendra Chahal shares throwback picture with MS Dhoni

Image Source : AP Yuzvendra Chahal with MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Tuzvendra Chahal on Sunday shared a throwback picture with veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni on his social-media account and photo made fans emotional as they filled the comment section with replies conveying that they miss the former Indian cricketer.

Sharing the picture for the two, Chahal on Twitter wrote, "Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend."

Miss being called tilli from behind the stumps by the legend..!! 🤝🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/iWGz6E11Pw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) May 3, 2020

Dhoni last played for India in their World Cup 2019 semifinal exit in England against New Zealand. Following the defeat, Dhoni went on a prolonged sabbatical from the sport. India played numerous limited-overs matches since then, both at home and overseas, but Dhoni featured in none, nor had made himself available for any contest despite the World T20 approaching.

Dhoni, however, returned to practice session ahead of IPL 2020 as he had reached Chennai to gear up. The Chennai Super Kings captain had even scored a century in a practice game and looked in full flow ahead of the 13th season. But with coronavirus pandemic rising across the nation, IPL 2020 was put on hold and camps were dismembered forcing Dhoni to return home.

BCCI later announced that IPL 2020 has been indefinitely postponed until further notice. They are now in search of a safe window later in the calendar year with the possibility of even holding it inside closed doors.

