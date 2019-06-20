Yuvraj Singh picked by Canada's GT20 side Toronto Nationals as Marquee Player in draft

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yuvraj Singh has been selected as a 'Marquee Player' in GT20's draft. The all-rounder announced his retirement from international cricket last week.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who announced his retirement from international cricket last week, has been picked by Canada's Global T20 League side Toronto Nationals.

The draft for the second edition of the GT20 took place earlier today, in which Yuvraj Singh was one of the first picks.

However, it is still unknown whether the former Indian cricketer has permission to play in T20 leagues overseas. It has been said that his intentions to play overseas has been one of the major reasons behind his retirement. The BCCI doesn't allow active cricketers to take part in overseas T20 leagues.

He had also written to BCCI to allow him to play overseas prior to his retirement.

The second season of the Global T20 League will begin from July 25.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh confirmed his intentions to play abroad, stating that it has been 'stressful' to focus on his international career and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

"I want to play T20 cricket. At this age I can manage to play some kind of fun cricket. I want to go and enjoy my life. It's been too stressful just thinking about my international career, performing and big tournaments like the IPL," said the 37-year-old.

The flamboyant all-rounder lifted the IPL trophy in his final season of the tournament this year with Mumbai Indians.