Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Younis Khan claims PCB owes him Rs 4-6 crore

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has claimed that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) owes him a good amount of money but he is ready to join with the board to work towards the betterment of the sport in the country.

Younis also said that he has never asked money from the board as "it has never been an issue".

"In terms of money, PCB owes me Rs 4-6 crore if you look back. But I have never demanded money, money is never an issue," Khan was quoted as saying by Pak Passion.net.

"Its destiny from Allah, you get what is destined for you so you should never run after money, I never ran after money. I have always been willing to work with PCB. I was one of the few players who retired and left, players rarely do that. I have 17-18 years of services for Pakistan and PCB," he added.

"What happens that we can't come on board together, I don't even know. I played cricket so I want to help in the field of cricket. Why we don't come on board, perhaps PCB doesn't change or Younis Khan doesn't change. I don't think anyone in Pakistan would be so personal that he wouldn't want to work with Younis Khan. Even if I was a big critic of Younis Khan, I would like to still work with Younis Khan. What things are there with my demeanour or what is it with PCB that doesn't allow us to come on one page," he further said.

The 45-year-old represented Pakistan in 118 Tests, 265 ODIs and 25 T20Is as well. He scored 10,099 runs in Tests (highest by any Pakistani cricketer till date), 7,249 in ODIs and 442 in T20Is.