Would've turned to leg spin if my action didn't work, reveals Muttiah Muralitharan

Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has revealed that he would've turned into a leg-spinner if his bowling action didn't work early in his career. Muralitharan has faced difficulties due to his bowling action throughout his time in international cricket.

Former umpire Darell Hair called no-ball seven times during a match because of his action on the 1995-96 tour of Australia. Despite such lows on the field, Muralitharan ended up scalping 800 and 534 wickets in Tests and ODIs respectively.

"I used to bowl leg spin also when I was young, so I thought in case I went for tests on my action and then it doesn't work, I'd become a leg spinner," Muralitharan said on Star Sports 1 Tamil show Mind Masters by MFORE.

"As for everything, even when you play cricket you should have plan A & plan B. You can't just stick to one plan. Same with any sport.

"Anyday you can face a failure in your life or sport, failure is guaranteed, you will need to think about it and take it positively and move on saying tomorrow is another day."

The former Sri Lankan spinner also talked about the mental aspects of the game, insisting that it is 'totally a mental game' at the professional level.

"In any game, 90 per cent of the work is to be tactically and mentally fit. Only then can you play. When you are young, you won't immediately think about that (being mentally fit) because of your interest and love for the game," Muralitharan said.

"Automatically, without being told, you'll think about what to do and do it. But when you get into the professional level, it's totally a mental game because of the pressure.

"A lot of cricketers who have good technique and haven't dealt with this pressure, have fallen off. So, the mental aspect is more important in any sport, not just cricket."

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo recently spoke about creating an environment where players can openly talk about their mental struggles. Muralitharan, however, stated that it is up to the players to keep working hard with respect to becoming 'strong in the mind' to deal with failures.

"The mind is the most important in professional sport. While one can practice & train hard and hone one's technical skills, it's critical to keep working to become strong in the mind," the legendary tweaker said.

"For there will be failures, one may fail to play a shot he always backs himself to, one may not be able to bowl a ball he usually delivers, but if you keep persevering at it and keep practicing don't give up and importantly keep believing that you can do it – definitely you will succeed."

