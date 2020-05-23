Would require 'one big effort' from everyone to get cricket back on track: Aaron Finch

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch believes that certain compromises need to be made, and everyone needs to come together for cricket to get back on track.

Australia's limited-over captain Aaron Finch has said that cricket board across the world will have to make 'compromises', and that it will require 'one big effort' from everyone to bring cricket back on track after the coronavirus pandemic.

While there have been speculations over the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League to be scheduled post-monsoon, it is also suggested that the T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November 2020) may be shifted to next year.

"It will get to a point, not just for IPL but for all cricket, there'll be a compromise from a lot of different stakeholders – organisations, countries, players, the ICC – to get cricket back and countries thriving again," Finch was quoted as saying by 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

"I think the ICC are meeting next week to start discussing the FTP (Future Tours Program) again. The next couple of weeks we'll have more idea what that looks like, what compromises will be made for different tournaments and countries."

Former Australian skipper Allan Border felt IPL should not get precedent over the T20 World Cup, while ex-captain Ian Chappell said the top cricketers of the country need to snub the cash-rich league and choose the domestic competition like the Sheffield Shield and One-Day Cup.

Finch reiterated that compromises need to be made regardless.

"Everyone working together to get the best result for everyone... Some situations where it's not ideal for Australia we have to compromise and give.

It will be one big effort, I think," said the 33-year-old.

"With India coming out here this summer, Kevin Roberts (CA CEO Roberts) said it was a nine out of 10 (chance). I think there will be give and take in a lot of different things like that."

"I'd be super excited to get any cricket back – if it's international cricket all the better," Finch said.

"If it's done really well with the quarantine bubble and regular testing, I don't see it being an issue. I'd be keen to get back playing as soon as possible."

